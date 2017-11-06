IN PICTURES: Snow falls in northern Spain as weather warnings issued for Balearics

SNOW has fallen in northern Spain as orange weather alerts have been issued in Cataluña and the Balearics.

Temperatures plummeted to 0.2 degrees in parts of Asturias as 45 kmh winds battered the region, forcing authorities to cordon off the walkways along the beach in Muro.

Snow on the slopes of Valgrande-Pajares ©Valgrande-Pajares/twitter

Elsewhere, parts of Mallorca, Cataluña and the whole of Menorca have all issued orange weather alerts for strong winds, especially along the coast from today (Monday) until Wednesday.

More snow and rain has also been forecast for these areas and strong winds will hit the Mediterranean throughout the week according to Aemet.