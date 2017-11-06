Spain

URGENT APPEAL: Dutch woman 'missing' in Spain for more than a week

By Monday, 06 November 2017 15:51 0
MISSING: Thalissa Van de Lagemaat MISSING: Thalissa Van de Lagemaat Facebook

UPDATE: Thalissa Van de Lagemaat has been found.

AN urgent appeal has been launched after a woman went missing shortly after informing her family that her phone had been stolen.

Thalissa Van de Lagemaat was last seen in Granada and had told her parents that she was going to hitchhike with someone back to the Netherlands on Tuesday (October 31), but she has not been heard from since Wednesday (October 27).

All forms of identification she had with her were also stolen and although there has been some confusion on social media with alleged sightings, her mother is still appealing for information.

If anyone has seen or knows of Thalissa’s whereabouts please either contact the Euro Weekly News Facebook or email [email protected]

Tags
« Police arrest suspected terrorist recruiter in Spain IN PICTURES: Snow falls in northern Spain as weather warnings issued for Balearics »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase