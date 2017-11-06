URGENT APPEAL: Dutch woman 'missing' in Spain for more than a week

UPDATE: Thalissa Van de Lagemaat has been found.

AN urgent appeal has been launched after a woman went missing shortly after informing her family that her phone had been stolen.

Thalissa Van de Lagemaat was last seen in Granada and had told her parents that she was going to hitchhike with someone back to the Netherlands on Tuesday (October 31), but she has not been heard from since Wednesday (October 27).

All forms of identification she had with her were also stolen and although there has been some confusion on social media with alleged sightings, her mother is still appealing for information.

If anyone has seen or knows of Thalissa’s whereabouts please either contact the Euro Weekly News Facebook or email [email protected].