Union calls for general strike in Cataluña but say it's not political

A TRADE union that ‘supports a truly independent and fair Cataluña’ has called a general strike in the region on Wednesday, November 8.
The general secretary of the Intersindical-CSC union, Carlos Sastre, explained that it is intended to claim lost labour rights and categorically says that "it is not a political strike."
In a press conference he said, “It is in response to the precariousness established in the labour world through successive reforms."
The union has members across a wide range of field in the public and private sectors.
"It is not a political strike because here the political strikes are prohibited," said union official Marc Sallas who has encouraged other unions to join the strike on Wednesday.
