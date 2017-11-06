Union calls for general strike in Cataluña but say it's not political

A TRADE union that ‘supports a truly independent and fair Cataluña’ has called a general strike in the region on Wednesday, November 8.

The general secretary of the Intersindical-CSC union, Carlos Sastre, explained that it is intended to claim lost labour rights and categorically says that "it is not a political strike."

In a press conference he said, “It is in response to the precariousness established in the labour world through successive reforms."

The union has members across a wide range of field in the public and private sectors.

"It is not a political strike because here the political strikes are prohibited," said union official Marc Sallas who has encouraged other unions to join the strike on Wednesday.