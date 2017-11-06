Spain

Woman has both legs amputated after vicious dog attack in northern Spain

By Monday, 06 November 2017 09:59 0
FRENCH MASTIFF: The breed responsible and (inset) the scene in the wake of the attack. FRENCH MASTIFF: The breed responsible and (inset) the scene in the wake of the attack. Shutterstock/Twitter

A WOMAN is fighting for her life after being attacked by dogs in Galicia.

The 82-year-old from Covelo, Pontevedra, named as Maria Dolores AB, was set upon by two French mastiffs owned by a neighbour as she returned home from mass.

Horrified witnesses described how the animals bit her lower legs and scalp to the bone before being pulled away.

She was reportedly dragged for 30 metres and her injuries were so serious that surgeons were forced to amputate both her legs below the knees.

According to local media reports, the dogs had escaped from the garden of their owner’s home, with police now probing the incident.

The victim was taken to the Alvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The town mayor, Juan Pablo Castillo, said: “It is a tragedy that has affected us all,” before confirming that there had been no issues with the animals reported prior to the attack.

While one of the dogs is a pure French mastiff, also known as Dogue de Bordeaux, the other is a boxer cross, and the incident has raised questions over whether they should be considered potentially dangerous or not.

While the mastiff appears on the Galician dangerous dogs list, neither it nor the boxer are included on the national version.

Under Spanish law owners of dog breeds considered potentially dangerous, including rottweilers, pit bull terriers, and Staffordshire bull terriers must possess a mandatory licence and keep the animals muzzled and on a lead whenever in public.

Tags
« Ousted Cataluña leader Puigdemont released on conditional bail in Belgium Union calls for general strike in Cataluña but say it's not political »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase