Woman dies after being accidentally run over by relative

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
NATIONAL POLICE in Spain are investigating an incident after a 70-year-old woman died after being run over relative while they were getting a car out of a garage.
According to the 112 emergency control centre in Madrid the accident happened in the town of Pozuelo de Alarcón.
It is believed that the woman may have suffered a collapse and fallen to the ground out of the sight of the driver.
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)