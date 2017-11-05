Spain

Woman dies after being accidentally run over by relative

Sunday, 05 November 2017
Twitter / 112 Comunidad Madrid

NATIONAL POLICE in Spain are investigating an incident after a 70-year-old woman died after being run over relative while they were getting a car out of a garage.

According to the 112 emergency control centre in Madrid the accident happened in the town of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

It is believed that the woman may have suffered a collapse and fallen to the ground out of the sight of the driver.

