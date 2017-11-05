Spain

UNIQUE LI: Meet Spain’s only Chinese Guardia Civil officer

By Sunday, 05 November 2017 13:22 0
GUARDIA CIVIL: Unique Li GUARDIA CIVIL: Unique Li Guardia Civil

THE ONLY Chinese member of Spain’s Guardia Civil has become a social media sensation after the force tweeted his picture to demonstrate multiculturalism.

More than ten nationalities are in the Guardia and 1,127 agents were born abroard.

Thirty-five-year-old Li was born in the city of Zhenjiang in China but moved to Spain with his parents who were in search of a better life when he was just six-years-old.

After doing business studies he joined the army in Spain  – becoming the first Chinese person to do so.

But from an early age he wanted to be a policeman.

In 2004 he passed all the Guardia Civil entrance tests  - except one.

"In the first measurement they misjudged and said that I was only 1.68 metres tall. So they measured again and I was the minimum height of 1.70cm.” he explained.

Li joined the Guardia Civil in 2004 and says: "I owe everything I have to the Civil Guard. It gives me the bread of every day and I feel 100% Spanish.”

He has a Spanish DNI and has renounced his Chinese passport.

Li lives in Fuenlabrada, Madrid, with his Romanian wife, and has two children, Martín and Sofía

 

Tags
« Ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont - in Belgium - urges separatists to unite Former Cataluña leader hands himself in to police in Belgium »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase