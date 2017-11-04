WATCH: The rain in Spain doesn’t go down the drains

THE province of Cadiz in Andalucia, southern Spain is recovering after being lashed by forecast heavy rain and floods for several hours.

The regional government reports that two roads were closed, the CA-9120, which connects Setenil and Torre Alháquime and also the CA-9107 in Alcalá del Valle.

Videos posted on social media show swollen rivers in the heart of Alcalá del Valle where vehicles were marooned in the rapidly rising flood waters.

Municpal workers activated an emergency plan in the town and fire crews from Villamartin and Olvera also worked to try and prevent the Guadalporcún river breaking its banks.

In Cadiz city, the ninth floor of the Puerta del Mar Hospital, was also affected by the storms. The roof of the hospital was undergoing repair work when the storm struck. Twenty patients were relocated to other floors.

However, the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre, have not reported any injuries across the region during the deluge.