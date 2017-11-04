Spain

WATCH: The rain in Spain doesn’t go down the drains

By Saturday, 04 November 2017 19:16 0
RAIN IN SPAIN: Alcalá del Valle in Cadiz province RAIN IN SPAIN: Alcalá del Valle in Cadiz province Facebook

THE province of Cadiz in Andalucia, southern Spain is recovering after being lashed by forecast heavy rain and floods for several hours.

The regional government reports that two roads were closed, the CA-9120, which connects Setenil and Torre Alháquime and also the CA-9107 in Alcalá del Valle.

Videos posted on social media show swollen rivers in the heart of Alcalá del Valle where vehicles were marooned in the rapidly rising flood waters.

Municpal workers activated an emergency plan in the town and fire crews from Villamartin and Olvera also worked to try and prevent the Guadalporcún river breaking its banks.

In Cadiz city, the ninth floor of the Puerta del Mar Hospital, was also affected by the storms. The roof of the hospital was undergoing repair work when the storm struck. Twenty patients were relocated to other floors.

However, the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre, have not reported any injuries across the region during the deluge.

Tags
« Two dead and four injured, including three-year-old girl, in car smash Ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont - in Belgium - urges separatists to unite »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase