Two dead and four injured, including three-year-old girl, in car smash

CAR CRASH: Two died and four were injured

TWO people died and four have been injured in a crash involving two cars in Valencia, Spain.

Emergency services attended the accident a kilometre 1 of the CV-675.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident in which a 74-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, who were travelling in one of the cars, died.

Ambulance crews transferred women aged 30, 37 and 70 to the regional Francesc de Borja de Gandia hospital as well as a three-year-old girl with facial injuries.