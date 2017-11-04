Rain and snow forecast in Spain as Met Office issues special notice

AEMET, Spain’s national state weather office, has issued a special autumn notice warning of a ‘significant’ change in the weather after abnormally high temperatures in October.

They say that after a long stable period with very little rain and abnormally high temperatures for the time of year, a storm coming in from the Atlantic has started to produce a ‘significant change’ which will bring rain to most parts of Spain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Initially the first cold front will bring rain to Galicia which will then extend across the western third of the country together with a drop in temperatures and heavy and/or persistent rain in western central areas.

Today (Saturday), the rainfall, which could be accompanied by storms, will extend across the whole of mainland Spain and then the Balearics. The rain could be heavy and/or persistent in certain areas of Andalucia and in western central areas and in the far north of the country and Catalonia coasts.

Then, from Sunday, November 5, due to a flow of cold air from the north, we will see the first significant snowfall particularly in the Pyrenees and in Cantabria. The northern mountains will see snow with the snowline coming down to around 1,000m.

On Sunday the northerly winds will cause a notable drop in temperatures in the north of the country and rain in the northern third of the mainland and Balearics which could be heavy and/or persistent in some areas while the rain will lesson in other areas of Spain.

The winds will be strong in northeastern areas of the country.

It is likely that from Monday the snow/rain will slow and stop in all areas of the country.

Yesterday (Friday) heavy rain led to flooding in Cadiz and on parts of the Costa del Sol.