Paraglider dies after hitting beach cliff in Spain

EMERGENCY services have confirmed the death of a 64-year-old paraglider who collided with the cliff at Matalascañas beach in Almonte, Huleva.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre was alerted but Local Police, Guardia Cvil officers and ambulance crews who attended the accident were unable to save the man’s life.
