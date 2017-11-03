Almost a ton of hashish seized off the Atlantic coast of Spain

WHEN a Guardia Civil patrol boat spotted a motorboat off the coast of Tarifa, they decided to investigate and then saw the two occupants throwing bundles into the water.

After stopping the boat and apprehending the occupants, officers found that they had not managed to dispose of all of the suspect bundles and discovered that those on board contained hashish.

They also managed to recover six packages from the water and in total seized 24 bales weighing 850 kilos.

The two Spanish occupants of the boat were arrested and the boat together with the drugs were seized.