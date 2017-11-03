Spain

Hopping mad! Spanish Playboy bunny robbed in Madrid

By Friday, 03 November 2017 12:26 0
UNAWARE: Wilma Gomez(right) was targeted by a pickpocket. UNAWARE: Wilma Gomez(right) was targeted by a pickpocket. Wilma Gonzalez/Instagram

A SPANISH glamour model has been robbed after having her clothes cut open in Madrid.

Wilma Gomez, 33, was at a train station when she realised that a brand new, high-end mobile phone and $600 USD were missing from her jacket.

“I went to buy a ticket and when I put my hand in my pocket there was a big hole," she said. "It's a very busy place and because I'm so clueless I thought I had lost my cell phone or my money, which I was going to exchange for Euros.

“They literally cut my clothes!”

But it was not all bad news for the 2007 Miss Playboy Spain, who currently lives in Chile, as the stunner revealed that she was visiting her home country for a festive photo shoot.

"I'll be on the cover of the Christmas edition of Playboy,” confirmed the Mallorca-born bombshell. “The first time I did it was in 2008.”

Tags
« Spain sweltered in second warmest October in more than 50 years Almost a ton of hashish seized off the Atlantic coast of Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase