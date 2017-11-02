Spain

Ex-vice president of Catalan parliament remanded in custody

By Thursday, 02 November 2017 17:05 0
Oriol Junqueras voting in the illegal Catalan referendum Oriol Junqueras voting in the illegal Catalan referendum Oriol Junqueras/Facebook

THE ex-vice president of Cataluña and seven others have been remanded in custody pending rebellion, sedition and misuse of funds charges.

Oriol Junqueras, Meritxell Borras, Jordi Turull, Raul Romeva, Josep Rull, Carles Mundo, Joaquim Forn and Dolors Bassa have been denied bail.

According to the judge, the accused acted in a way that "incited public insurrections, civil disobedience and the collective resistance of the legitimate authority of the Spanish government, occupying motorways, streets and buildings and constantly harassing agents of the law." 

Bail has been denied due to high flight risk as they are members of a "highly organised group, backed by associations with the power to assist in their potential escape from the law."

A ninth ex-parliament member, Santi Vila, has been sent to prison with a €50,000 bail. It was argued he tried to negotiate deals between the central government and Cataluña.

 

