Spain

That’s a bit rich! Zara tycoon continues to top Forbes’ Spain ranking

By Thursday, 02 November 2017 15:18 0
ROLLING IN IT: Armancio Ortega (inset). ROLLING IN IT: Armancio Ortega (inset). Shutterstock/Twitter

AMANCIO ORTEGA has strengthened his position as the wealthiest person in Spain with a personal fortune in excess of €70 billion, according to the latest Forbes’ Rich List.

It comes after the founder of Inditex fashion group - best known for its Zara chain of stores - briefly toppled Microsoft mogul Bill Gates to become the richest person on the planet in August this year.

The 81-year-old tycoon’s assets are equivalent to the combined wealth of the 51 individuals who follow him in the annual Top 100 published by the Spanish edition of Forbes’ magazine.

Second place on the 2017 list is occupied by Ortega’s daughter and heiress Sandra Ortega Mera who is estimated to be worth €6.5 billion, while third place is taken by Mercadona president Juan Roig with €4.8 billion.

The top ten is completed by boss of hotel group Iberostar Miguel Fluxa (€3.6 billion), president of infrastructure giant Ferrovial Rafael del Pino (€2.9 billion), OHL construction chief Juan Miguel Villar Millar (€2.7 billion), Roig’s wife and Mercadona vice-president Hortensia Herrero (€2.6 billion), casino magnate Manuel Lao (€2.4 billion), Mango founder Isak Andic (€2.3 billion), and security firm Prosegur head Helena Revoredo (€2.3 billion).

But the influence of the famously reclusive Ortega - who has a 59 per cent stake in Inditex, the largest textile group in the world, plus a property empire managed via Pontegadea Real Estate – is such that if he is removed from the list the average net worth of the top 100 falls from €1.58 billion to €890 million.

Only 27 spots are occupied by women, who have between them amassed €24.5 billion.

Tags
« Iberian lynx caught in illegal trap saved from agonising death in Spain Ex-vice president of Catalan parliament remanded in custody »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase