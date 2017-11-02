Spain

Iberian lynx caught in illegal trap saved from agonising death in Spain

By Thursday, 02 November 2017 12:17 0
TRAPPED LYNX: Without food or water TRAPPED LYNX: Without food or water Agentes Medioambientales de Castilla-La Mancha

ONE person is being investigated after  environmental protection agents found an Iberian lynx suffering in an illegal trap in Spain.

It is believed the lynx, which is a protected species and at risk of extinction, had been in the trap for several days without any food or water.

It was freed from what would have been an ‘agonising death’ by environmental agents and technicians from the Iberlince program in the Montes de Toledo in the Castilla-La Mancha region.

The Agentes Medioambientales de Castilla-La Mancha  are reminding the public that these  methods of capture are illegal and are seeking help of the public to report them and remove them.

"We ask all those persons who know of the use of any prohibited means, such as traps, ties or any similar means of illegal nature, to inform the Environmental Agency, either through a call to 112 or via any of our agents or offices.”

“With the collaboration of all we can create a secure future for our species of protected fauna, among them the Iberian lynx."

Tags
« WATCH: Reckless lorry drivers arrested after shocking overtaking videos emerge That’s a bit rich! Zara tycoon continues to top Forbes’ Spain ranking »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase