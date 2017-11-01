Spain

Ex-Catalan president will not attend court summons says lawyer

By Wednesday, 01 November 2017 17:41 0
Ex-Catalan president will not attend court summons says lawyer

CARLES PUIGDEMONT will not be attending his court summons in Madrid this week according to his lawyer.

Paul Bekaert said he has “proposed that they interrogate him in Belgium,” as has been the case in the past when he represented suspected ETA members.

He also said Puigdemont does not intend to return to Spain as there is a “high chance he will be arrested,” he will instead wait for the Spanish government’s response. “The cat will stay up the tree,” according to Bekaert.

According to reports the most likely outcome should the ex-Catalan president not appear in court tomorrow or Friday is a European arrest warrant being issued to bring him back to Spain.

Puigdemont is the only Catalan leader not to return from Brussels after giving a press conference in the capital of Europe.

Tags
« ‘Shaman’ tricks mother into letting him sleep with her 12-year-old daughter in Spain Fossil of a nine million-year-old giraffe discovered in Madrid »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase