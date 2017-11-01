Spain

‘Shaman’ tricks mother into letting him sleep with her 12-year-old daughter in Spain

Wednesday, 01 November 2017
'Shaman' tricks mother into letting him sleep with her 12-year-old daughter in Spain

A MAN in the Galician city of A Coruña has been accused of tricking the mother of a 12-year-old girl into believing he was a shaman and letting him have sexual relations with her daughter.

The defendant allegedly began working in the same company as the woman and was able to gain her trust. The man was eventually able to convince the woman, who allegedly believed in witchcraft, that he was a shaman and tricked her into giving him gifts and money.

Taking advantage of fondness for astrology, psychics and tarot cards, he reportedly told her that he had received supernatural powers from a deceased shaman and sent her emails posing as an African sorcerer ordering her to treat the ‘shaman’ well and do everything he asked.

After a while, he convinced her to let him be alone with her 12-year-old daughter and was also able to trick the girl into believing his lies. Taking advantage of her immaturity, he led her to believe that she was the reincarnation of an ancient goddess and created another fake email address pretending to be someone who gave out the goddess’ orders.

He then sent the girl emails claiming that he was the reincarnation of the goddess’ husband and that she had to please him and enter into a sexual relationship with him. The mother allegedly also believed that her daughter was the reincarnation of the goddess and did nothing to prevent the man from having relations with her daughter.

The father of the girl eventually discovered what had been going on after accessing the emails of his wife and daughter and went to the police to press charges.

The mother claimed that she had known nothing about the sexual encounters but, after analysing the emails, the prosecution claimed that she was aware of everything that was going on.

The man faces up to eleven and a half years in prison, along with an eight-year restraining order from the girl. The prosecution has also requested that the mother be sentenced to eleven and a half years and stripped of her custody rights. 

