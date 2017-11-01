Spain

Woman accused of kidnapping victims and keeping them in coffins arrested in northern Spain

Wednesday, 01 November 2017
A 40-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested in the north of Spain accused of kidnapping wealthy businessmen and locking them in coffins for months at a time.

According to reports, Isabel Mazarro Gomez de Santiago, along with her husband, Raul Julio Escobar Poblete, would allegedly keep foreign investors and pensioners in caskets for a number of months.

The couple were allegedly part of a dangerous gang who operated in Mexico who would hold victims hostage, demanding a ransom from the victims’ families.

Poblete was arrested earlier this year after allegedly attempting to collect a ransom in Mexico under the fake name Ramon Alberto Guerra Valencia

According to Spanish media, Nancy Michell Kendall, an American woman, was held captive by the pair and even reportedly had her finger cut off to add pressure on her family to pay her ransom fee.

She was reportedly held for two and a half months and released after Poblete’s arrest by the Mexican authorities.

Guardia Civil officers were alerted to the woman’s whereabouts after Mexican police put in a request when they suspected that she had fled the country.

After reportedly tracking the Spanish-born woman from Alicante across the country, Spanish police were then able to follow Mazarro Gomez to a house in Asturias, northern Spain, where she was arrested. 

