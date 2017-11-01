Grape expectations? Spain's wine output down 15%

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
SPRING frosts and sweltering summer temperatures are being blamed for a drop in wine production in Spain and across Europe this year.
The European Commission estimates the European Union's wine grape harvest will fall to a 36-year low in 2017.
Wine output in Italy is expected to be down 23%, in France by 19%, and in Spain by 15%, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).
But it’s not all negative because, although the amount produced will be lower, vineyards are saying the quality will be higher.
Around the rest of the world the United States output is expected to be down 1%, while a rise of 6% is expected in Australia and in Argentina a jump of 25% could be on the cards.
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)