PUIGDEMONT BACKS DOWN: Deposed Catalan leader says he accepts election call

OUSTED Catalan leader Carles Puigdemontsaid he accepts the election call made by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a press conference in Brussels today (Tuesday).

“Wherever you find ballot boxes, you will find us” he said adding that they will “accept the results of the elections on December 21.”

Puigdemont denied claims he was in Belgium to seek asylum, but said he felt that the “best way to express ourselves is from here in the capital of Europe.”

The ex-Catalan leaders also said the time spent in Brussels would depend on whether the Spanish government would provide guarantees for a “fair process, with a separation of powers.”

“I don’t want my citizens to face a wave of violence, that is not an option,” said Puigdemont, who said “we want to keep working as a government.”