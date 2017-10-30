Rain and lower temperatures set for Spain as Atlantic storm rolls in

AN ATLANTIC storm is expected to hit Spain towards the end of this week, bringing rain and lower temperatures to most of Spain.

According to state weather agency Aemet, it will rain heavily in Valencia, Cataluña and Ibiza from Thursday to Sunday. Areas of the Costa Blanca such as Alicante will also have a chance of rain on Wednesday and Sunday, but will have above 20 degree highs for the week.

Southern areas of Spain will see lighter precipitation as well as a slight drop in temperatures. Malaga will see highs of 20-22 degrees throughout the week, and a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Barcelona, Valencia, Girona, Madrid and another 20 provinces will all drop to below 20 degrees.

Areas of northern Spain have gone below zero, with Barco de Avila dropping to -3 today (Monday) whereas areas of Las Palmas hit 30 degrees.