Spain

Rain and lower temperatures set for Spain as Atlantic storm rolls in

By Monday, 30 October 2017 18:39 0
Rain and lower temperatures set for Spain as Atlantic storm rolls in

AN ATLANTIC storm is expected to hit Spain towards the end of this week, bringing rain and lower temperatures to most of Spain.

According to state weather agency Aemet, it will rain heavily in Valencia, Cataluña and Ibiza from Thursday to Sunday. Areas of the Costa Blanca such as Alicante will also have a chance of rain on Wednesday and Sunday, but will have above 20 degree highs for the week.

Southern areas of Spain will see lighter precipitation as well as a slight drop in temperatures. Malaga will see highs of 20-22 degrees throughout the week, and a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Barcelona, Valencia, Girona, Madrid and another 20 provinces will all drop to below 20 degrees.

Areas of northern Spain have gone below zero, with Barco de Avila dropping to -3 today (Monday) whereas areas of Las Palmas hit 30 degrees.

Tags
« Police in Spain clamp down on horse hobbling Former Catalan leader to address press conference in Brussels »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase