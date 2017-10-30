Carles Puigdemont flies to Brussels as rebellion charges loom

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EX-CATALAN president Carles Puigdemont has reportedly flown to Brussels the same day he has been summoned to Madrid to face sedition and rebellion charges.
The trip also comes a day after Belgium’s Secretary for Immigration and Asylum, Theo Francken, said he could seek asylum there.
His offer was however quickly rejected by Prime Minister Charles Michel, so it is at this point unclear why Puigdemont has travelled to Brussels.
It is also believed that several members of the ousted Catalan government are also in Belgium.
Mr Puigdemont is expected to make a joint statement later this afternoon (Monday).
