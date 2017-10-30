Spain

Catalan leaders summoned to Madrid to face sedition charges

By Monday, 30 October 2017 13:41 0
THE State Prosecution has summoned Catalan leaders to Madrid to face sedition and rebellion charges.

Ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, along with the rest of the dissolved parliament who voted in the anonymous ballot to declare independence, must appear before a judge, who will decide whether to continue with the charges requested.

The prosecution has also requested to set a €6.2 million bail, and summoned the Catalan Bureau who “allowed the independence projects to be developed and implemented.”

Punishment under Spanish law for rebellion is up to 30 years in prison, and sedition is up to 15 years.

