Police look into second incident of street porn filming in Spain

LOCAL POLICE in Granada are investigating a porn film shoot in their city after footage emerged on the internet.

It comes after a similar in incident on the streets of Sevilla when two naked actress cavorted in the back of a horse-drawn carriage in broad daylight in a public place.

Having looked at the footage the Granada police are now deciding if a crime has been committed.

The film revolves around a young woman from Granada and the visit of two Catalan friends to the Andalucian city.

Local Police have confirmed that no permit was issued to film in the city and they are considering public order and exhibitionism offences.