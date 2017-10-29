Spain

WATCH: More than one million people march in Barcelona for a unified Spain

By Sunday, 29 October 2017 13:30 0
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets of Barcelona for a unified Spain

BARCELONA’S streets have been filled today with more than one million people demonstrating for a unified Spain according to organizers of the rally.

The anti-independence party Societat Civil Catalana called for a march against the declaration of independence made by the Catalan parliament.

Spain’s central government has since assumed direct control over Cataluña and has called an election.

One of the spokespersons at the rally ,Teresa Freixes, said “it’s time to wake up Cataluña, and defend your freedom, your rights,” adding that it was time to “defend Spain,” before concluding with “long live  Cataluña, long live España, long live Europe and long live the King.”

 

