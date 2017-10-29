Spain

Man arrested for breaking into FIFTY Spanish hotel rooms in Brit holiday hotspots

By Sunday, 29 October 2017 11:30 0
The man who broke into 50 hotel rooms The man who broke into 50 hotel rooms Guardia Civil

A BURGLAR has been arrested on suspicion of raiding 50 Spanish hotel rooms in the popular tourist hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Barcelona.

The 24-year-old allegedly used a combination of fake homemade key cards and electronic locks to break into rooms to steal laptops, watches and mobile phones whilst holidaymakers were out.

nintchdbpict000362647581

The homemade device he used to break into hotel rooms. ©Guardia Civil

He elluded capture after being caught red-handed by hotel staff in Magaluf.

Officers later apprehended the suspect, and linked the items he allegedly stole with reported thefts in Palma, Magaluf and Barcelona.

He has been charged with 50 thefts but the investigation is ongoing.

 

Tags
« Baby seriously injured after fall from third floor window while father slept WATCH: More than one million people march in Barcelona for a unified Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase