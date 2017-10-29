Baby seriously injured after fall from third floor window while father slept

A 22-MONTH-OLD baby is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a third floor window while his father slept in the city of Badajoz in the Extremadura region of Spain.

Emergency services found the toddler lying in the street in the San Roque district of the city after being alerted by a neighbour.

When firemen entered the building, via the window, they found the father asleep on the sofa and unaware of the accident.

The mother was out looking for work.

An ambulance rushed the baby to the Hospital Materno Infantil de Badajoz.

National Police have arrested the 40-year-old man and charged him with severe recklessness.