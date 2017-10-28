Spain

TOP OF THE COPS: Spain's National Police bag 3 million Twitter followers

By Saturday, 28 October 2017 19:19 0
TOP OF THE COPS: The National Police&#039;s Twitter page reaches 3 million followers TOP OF THE COPS: The National Police's Twitter page reaches 3 million followers National Police

SPAIN'S National Police are very social and they've just marked another major milestone on their Twitter account announcing they now have more than three million followers.

The force has more followers than any other law enforcement agency in the world, including the FBI.

A team of eight people are behind the police force’s social media presence, with between 10 and 15 tweets a day as well as updates on their Facebook and Instagram profiles.

The first @policia Tweet at 19:07 on March 11, 2009 wasn't very exciting and simply announced, "With 55,000 agents working every day to preserve the safety of citizens in Spain."

Journalist Carlos Fernández Guerra in the communications department registered the username and began to send 140 character long messages.

Tweets were originally aimed at journalists, but when the account reached 10,000 followers they realised that it was not only the press who followed @police. Slowly they began to include content related to crime prevention and aimed at the public.

To celebrate the latest milestone the National Police’s Twitter account has announced a prize give-away.

A smartphone and three tablets are up for grabs from the world’s most followed police twitter account.

There are just five days left to enter, check out their Tweet and follow the instructions to be in with a chance of bagging a prize.

https://twitter.com/policia 

Tags
« Man dies in helicopter crash in southern Spain Baby seriously injured after fall from third floor window while father slept »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase