TOP OF THE COPS: Spain's National Police bag 3 million Twitter followers

SPAIN'S National Police are very social and they've just marked another major milestone on their Twitter account announcing they now have more than three million followers.

The force has more followers than any other law enforcement agency in the world, including the FBI.

A team of eight people are behind the police force’s social media presence, with between 10 and 15 tweets a day as well as updates on their Facebook and Instagram profiles.

The first @policia Tweet at 19:07 on March 11, 2009 wasn't very exciting and simply announced, "With 55,000 agents working every day to preserve the safety of citizens in Spain."

Journalist Carlos Fernández Guerra in the communications department registered the username and began to send 140 character long messages.

Tweets were originally aimed at journalists, but when the account reached 10,000 followers they realised that it was not only the press who followed @police. Slowly they began to include content related to crime prevention and aimed at the public.

To celebrate the latest milestone the National Police’s Twitter account has announced a prize give-away.

A smartphone and three tablets are up for grabs from the world’s most followed police twitter account.

There are just five days left to enter, check out their Tweet and follow the instructions to be in with a chance of bagging a prize.

https://twitter.com/policia