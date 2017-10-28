Man dies in helicopter crash in southern Spain

A HELICOPTER has crashed in Andalucia, claiming the life of a man according to 112 emergency number service.

Emergency services in Huelva were alerted to a fire caused by a crash last night (Friday) in Villablanca and confirmed they found the body of an unidentified man.

Due to the mangled state of the helicopter it has been difficult for investigators to identify who it belongs to.

The Guardia Civil are investigating whether there were more passengers, and why it was being used at a prohibited time of the day due to adverse light conditions.