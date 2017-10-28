Spain

Man dies in helicopter crash in southern Spain

By Saturday, 28 October 2017 12:24 0
The area the helicopter crashed in The area the helicopter crashed in Google Maps

A HELICOPTER has crashed in Andalucia, claiming the life of a man according to 112 emergency number service.

Emergency services in Huelva were alerted to a fire caused by a crash last night (Friday) in  Villablanca and confirmed they found the body of an unidentified man.

Due to the mangled state of the helicopter it has been difficult for investigators to identify who it belongs to.

The Guardia Civil are investigating whether there were more passengers, and why it was being used at a prohibited time of the day due to adverse light conditions.

 

Tags
« CATALUÑA CRISIS: Regional government and police chiefs sacked and election called TOP OF THE COPS: Spain's National Police bag 3 million Twitter followers »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase