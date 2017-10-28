Spain

CATALUÑA CRISIS: Regional government and police chiefs sacked and election called

By Saturday, 28 October 2017 09:24 0
PRIME MINISTER: Mariano Rajoy speaking yesterday (Friday) PRIME MINISTER: Mariano Rajoy speaking yesterday (Friday) Twitter / Mariano Rajoy

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, has dissolved Cataluña's parliament and called for an election on December 21 after the region finally declared independence.

Thousands had earlier celebrated the declaration of independence on the streets of Barcelona, Cataluña's regional capital.

But the independence declaration has not only been rejected within Spain but by several European countries, including the UK, France and Germany, as well as the United States and Mexico.

There were pro-unity demonstrations in Barcelona too, with protesters waving Spanish flags and denouncing Catalan independence.

And a large pro-unity rally is expected in Madrid today (Saturday).

Speaking last night in a TV address Prime Minister Rajoy said central government departments in Madrid would take over functions from the regional government. 

Rajoy said Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet would be sacked, the parliament dissolved and elections called.

"[Mr Puigdemont] had the opportunity to return to legality and to call elections," he said.

"It is what the majority of the Catalonian people asked for - but he didn't want to do it. So the government of Spain is taking the necessary measures to return to legality."

Rajoy said it was important to call fresh elections to ensure "nobody can act outside the law."

Later Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido  announced the removal of Josep Lluís Trapero Álvarez as chief of Catalonia's autonomous Mossos police force.

Trapero was already under investigation accused of failing to help Spain's Guardia Civil police tackle thousands of pro-independence protesters in Barcelona during the run-up to the illegal referendum on October 1.

The vote was marred by ugly violence as National Police and Guardia Civil intervened, but Catalan leaders said more than two million people turned out and that 92% wanted to break from Spain. But the turnout was estimated at just 42 per cent.

Tags
« Madrid to assume direct control of Cataluña after independence declaration Man dies in helicopter crash in southern Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase