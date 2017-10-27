Madrid to assume direct control of Cataluña after independence declaration

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE Spanish parliament has approved the application of article 155 and will assume direct rule over Cataluña.
The decision came after the Catalan government declared independence in a secret ballot.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said "over 40 years Span has become an economic power and Cataluña will not destroy that."
President of the EU Donald Tusk said nothing had changed, as "Spain remains our only interlocutor," but hoped the Spanish government favoured "force of argument, not argument of force."
Downing Street has also said the UK will not recognise the Catalan parliament's decision.
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)