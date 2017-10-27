Madrid to assume direct control of Cataluña after independence declaration

THE Spanish parliament has approved the application of article 155 and will assume direct rule over Cataluña.

The decision came after the Catalan government declared independence in a secret ballot.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said "over 40 years Span has become an economic power and Cataluña will not destroy that."

President of the EU Donald Tusk said nothing had changed, as "Spain remains our only interlocutor," but hoped the Spanish government favoured "force of argument, not argument of force."

Downing Street has also said the UK will not recognise the Catalan parliament's decision.