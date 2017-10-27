Spain

Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

By Friday, 27 October 2017 15:29 0
Members voting in the Catalan parliament Members voting in the Catalan parliament Youtube

THE Catalan parliament has voted in an anonymous ballot to declare independence.

After a last minute motion to vote anonymously to avoid “a repressive response” from the central government, the result was 70 yesses 10 noes and two abstained.

Members of Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular left the room and refused to vote.

The events come as a seperate debate in Madrid was taking place, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told senators direct rule was needed to return "law, democracy and stability" to Catalonia.

In a tweet moments after the vote, he called for Spaniards to "remain calm.

"The State of Law will restore order in Cataluña." 

A Cabinet meeting has been called for 6pm today (Friday).

Here is the moment the Catalan parliament vote result was announced. 

Tags
« New medical research into Butterfly Skin in Spain Madrid to assume direct control of Cataluña after independence declaration »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase