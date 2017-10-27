Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

Members voting in the Catalan parliament

THE Catalan parliament has voted in an anonymous ballot to declare independence.

After a last minute motion to vote anonymously to avoid “a repressive response” from the central government, the result was 70 yesses 10 noes and two abstained.

Members of Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular left the room and refused to vote.

The events come as a seperate debate in Madrid was taking place, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told senators direct rule was needed to return "law, democracy and stability" to Catalonia.

In a tweet moments after the vote, he called for Spaniards to "remain calm.

"The State of Law will restore order in Cataluña."

Pido tranquilidad a todos los españoles. El Estado de Derecho restaurará la legalidad en Cataluña. MR — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) October 27, 2017

A Cabinet meeting has been called for 6pm today (Friday).

Here is the moment the Catalan parliament vote result was announced.