REMEMBER: Clocks go back in Spain this weekend

CLOCKS BACK: Enjoy an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning

DON’T forget to change your clocks this weekend and enjoy an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning.

In Spain you should turn your clocks back one hour at 3am on Sunday, October 29 to 2am but the Canary Islands change their clocks one hour earlier.

The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March and go back on the final weekend of October.

Spain is the farthest West of all countries on Central European Time after General Franco abandoned Greenwich Mean Time in a show of allegiance to Hitler’s Germany.

But the Spanish government is considering moving back to GMT again.