Spanish museum in Top 10 Best in World

A SPANISH museum has made it into the top 10 in the world as voted for by TripAdvisor users. The Prado Museum in Madrid has been recognised as the best in Spain, the fourth best in Europe and ninth in the world.

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was named number one in the Travelers’ Choice awards for Museums in the World, securing the position for the third year in a row.

The winners were determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of comments for the world's museums for a year.

In the latest edition of the museum awards, the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York was declared best in the world, and the Museum of Orsay in Paris, as the best in Europe according to users.

In total ten Spanish museums have received awards, three of them at European level and one among the 10 best in the world.

The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid has been awarded the 18th in Europe and second at the national level.

While the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao has been awarded the 22nd position in Europe and third in Spain.

Top 10 Museums in World

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA

2. The National WWII Museum, New Orleans, USA

3. Musee d'Orsay, Paris, France

4. The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, USA

5. State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia

6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, New York, USA

7. National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City, Mexico

8. Acropolis Museum, Athens, Greece

9. Prado National Museum, Madrid, Spain

10. Victoria and Albert Museum, London, United Kingdom

Top 10 Museums in Spain

1. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid

2. Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid

3. Museo Guggenheim, Bilbao

4. Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia

5. Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid

6. Museo Sorolla, Madrid

7. Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya – MNAC, Barcelona

8. Museo Picasso, Barcelona

9. Teatro-Museo Dalí, Figueres

10. Museo Arqueológico Nacional, Madrid