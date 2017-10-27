Spain

Spanish museum in Top 10 Best in World

By Friday, 27 October 2017 09:45 0
TOP TEN MUSEUMS IN WORLD: The Prado Museum in Madrid TOP TEN MUSEUMS IN WORLD: The Prado Museum in Madrid Shutterstock

A SPANISH museum has made it into the top 10  in the world as voted for by TripAdvisor users. The Prado Museum in Madrid has been recognised as the best in Spain, the fourth best in Europe and ninth in the world.

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was named number one in the Travelers’ Choice awards for Museums in the World, securing the position for the third year in a row.

The winners were determined using an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of comments for the world's museums for a year.

In the latest edition of the museum awards, the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York was declared best in the world, and the Museum of Orsay in Paris, as the best in Europe according to users.

In total ten Spanish museums have received awards, three of them at European level and one among the 10 best in the world.

The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid has been awarded the 18th in Europe and second at the national level. 

While the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao has been awarded the 22nd position in Europe and third in Spain.

Top 10 Museums in World

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA
2. The National WWII Museum, New Orleans, USA
3. Musee d'Orsay, Paris, France
4. The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, USA
5. State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia
6. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, New York, USA
7. National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City, Mexico
8. Acropolis Museum, Athens, Greece
9. Prado National Museum, Madrid, Spain
10. Victoria and Albert Museum, London, United Kingdom

Top 10 Museums in Spain

1. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid
2. Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid
3. Museo Guggenheim, Bilbao
4. Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia
5. Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid
6. Museo Sorolla, Madrid
7. Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya – MNAC, Barcelona
8. Museo Picasso, Barcelona
9. Teatro-Museo Dalí, Figueres
10. Museo Arqueológico Nacional, Madrid

Tags
« Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation REMEMBER: Clocks go back in Spain this weekend »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase