Cataluña in limbo as leader refuses to call snap election

CATALAN leader Carles Puigdemont has refused to call a snap election but did not declare independence, passing the decision over to the regional parliament.

In a brief announcement, the president of the Generalitat said there were “no guarantees that justified calling a snap election,” and explained that “the 155 that the Senate will approve is being applied outside the law and unjust.”

Instead the Catalan parliament will now vote on how to react to the central governments application of Article 155, which would suspend the regions autonomy.

Earlier today (Thursday) Puigdemont had called a press announcement where it was believed he would call a snap election, however he postponed, and later cancelled it, with reports of crowds chanting traitor, and threats of resignation by peers allegedly affecting his decision.