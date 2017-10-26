Spain

Cataluña in limbo as leader refuses to call snap election

By Thursday, 26 October 2017 18:14 0
Cataluña in limbo as leader refuses to call snap election

CATALAN leader Carles Puigdemont has refused to call a snap election but did not declare independence, passing the decision over to the regional parliament.

In a brief announcement, the president of the Generalitat said there were “no guarantees that justified calling a snap election,” and explained that “the 155 that the Senate will approve is being applied outside the law and unjust.”

Instead the Catalan parliament will now vote on how to react to the central governments application of Article 155, which would suspend the regions autonomy.

Earlier today (Thursday) Puigdemont had called a press announcement where it was believed he would call a snap election, however he postponed, and later cancelled it, with reports of crowds chanting traitor, and threats of resignation by peers allegedly affecting his decision.

Tags
« Spain is home to Lonely Planet’s top city to visit in 2018 Cataluña has ‘no other option’ but to declare independence, says vice-president »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase