€1,000 gift giveaway for all 200 passengers on flight in Spain

TWO hundred lucky passengers were flying high recently onboard an Iberia flight IB0513 from La Coruña to Madrid.

They were delighted when the trolley service appeared because, instead of the usual drinks, snacks and duty-free goods, the flight attendants were handing out brand new Samsung Note8 devices worth around €1,000 each.

Samsung Espana came up with the novel marketing exercise just a year after the company’s Galaxy Note 7 was banned from airplanes worldwide following reports of the devices overheating due to faulty batteries.

The free devices handed out on the flight were accompanied by a message which, when translated, said, "A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board."