Spain

€1,000 gift giveaway for all 200 passengers on flight in Spain

By Wednesday, 25 October 2017 10:34 0
THRILLED: Passengers with their free gifts THRILLED: Passengers with their free gifts YouTube

TWO hundred lucky passengers were flying high recently onboard an Iberia flight IB0513 from La Coruña to Madrid.

They were delighted when the trolley service appeared because, instead of the usual drinks, snacks and duty-free goods, the flight attendants were handing out brand new Samsung  Note8 devices  worth around €1,000 each.

Samsung Espana came up with the novel marketing exercise just a year after the company’s Galaxy Note 7 was banned from airplanes worldwide following reports of the devices overheating due to faulty batteries.   

The free devices handed out on the flight were accompanied by a message which, when translated, said, "A year ago we asked you to turn it off, we welcome you today on board."

Tags
« €65m Euromillions jackpot goes to ticket bought in Spain Spanish government prepares to replace Catalan police force »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase