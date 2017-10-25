Spain

€65m Euromillions jackpot goes to ticket bought in Spain

By Wednesday, 25 October 2017 07:39 0
JACKPOT: Euromillions winning ticket was bought in southern Spain JACKPOT: Euromillions winning ticket was bought in southern Spain Shutterstock

A Euromillions ticket bought in southern Spain is the sole winner of the €65,407,072 jackpot in yesterday’s draw (October 24, 2017).

The lucky lottery ticket was bought in the city of El Puerto de Santa María in the province of Cadiz, Andalucia with the winning numbers of 9, 11, 13, 27 and 33. The stars were 7 and 10.

Bumper payouts of  €148,690 for players who matched five numbers and one star also went to two punters in Sevilla and one in Teruel.

Only recently (October 6)  a record €190million jackpot for the twice-weekly draw went to another ticket bought in Spain.

Tags
« Two potential sightings of UK’s ‘most wanted’ man and Spanish wife €1,000 gift giveaway for all 200 passengers on flight in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase