€65m Euromillions jackpot goes to ticket bought in Spain

A Euromillions ticket bought in southern Spain is the sole winner of the €65,407,072 jackpot in yesterday’s draw (October 24, 2017).

The lucky lottery ticket was bought in the city of El Puerto de Santa María in the province of Cadiz, Andalucia with the winning numbers of 9, 11, 13, 27 and 33. The stars were 7 and 10.

Bumper payouts of €148,690 for players who matched five numbers and one star also went to two punters in Sevilla and one in Teruel.

Only recently (October 6) a record €190million jackpot for the twice-weekly draw went to another ticket bought in Spain.