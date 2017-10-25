Two potential sightings of UK’s ‘most wanted’ man and Spanish wife

UK POLICE have said there have been two potential sightings of fraudster Mark George Aklom, who might be back in Spain again with his wife, Maria Rodriguez, and their two young daughters.

Police have said they have received ‘potentially significant information’ just two days after a new European hunt for fresh information but they have not revealed from where.

Although detectives said he could be anywhere in Europe they believed there is a good chance he might be in Spain where the family used to live until a year ago.

Acklom, 44, is the subject of a European Arrest Warrant and was named as part of Operation Captura, an appeal launched and run by the National Crime Agency and Crimestoppers.

He’s wanted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary for defrauding a woman he was in a relationship with out of £850,000.Acklom allegedly make a number of false representations after starting a romantic relationship with a woman from Bath in January 2012.

The victim stated that Acklom first claimed to work in the banking world in Switzerland and was very wealthy. He then went on to claim he worked for an intelligence agency.

Acklom arranged for the victim to live in one of the properties he claimed to own in Bath. He stated he had cash flow problems that were hindering renovation work, and the victim gave him numerous loans totalling £850,000. It later transpired that Acklom did not own the property. The victim never received any of her money back.

Aklom has also used the names Mark Conway, Mark Desmond, Marc Ros Rodriguez, Kid Con, Marc Ros and Marc Long.

Detective Inspector Adam Bunting, who is leading the efforts to find Acklom, said, “Mark Acklom is a convincing fraudster and we’re working hard to locate him as soon as possible.

“We believe he’ll be with his wife Maria Rodriguez and their two young daughters, who we know up until last year’s appeal, were enrolled in El Limonar International School in the Murcia area of Spain.

“In the days following the appeal he removed his children from the school and together with his wife, he disappeared.

“We have significant concerns about the children’s wellbeing given they were uprooted, with no notice, from their school, friends and family. It’s highly likely Acklom will have placed his children in another fee-paying school.

The children are aged six and eight.

Since the Operation Captura appeal, a photograph was taken by a member of the public of Acklom in Geneva, Switzerland in May but he’s not been sighted since.

Now police are issuing details of Acklom’s wife for the first time, as they believe she may be assisting him but she isn’t the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.

Maria Yolanda Ros Rodriguez, 47, is likely to be with Acklom and may be using the aliases Yolianda Ross, Maria Long, Mary Moss or another name entirely.

DI Bunting added, “Mark Acklom has links through property to Spain and there’s been a positive sighting in Switzerland. We also have information linking him to Dublin and Italy, but he could be anywhere in Europe. It’s possible he may have travelled outside the EU.

“He’s described as 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support of the National Crime Agency and our law enforcement colleagues in Europe but we need the help of the media and the public in the UK and Europe to track him down.”

If you have information about the whereabouts of Mark Acklom you can contact Avon and Somerset police via their website – quoting reference number 7429713.

For those people calling from Spain there is a special Spanish 900 555 111 telephone number which will be answered in the UK by Crimestoppers’ call agents and a translation service is available upon request.

People can also pass on information anonymously via the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form. Reference: CS1610-15128