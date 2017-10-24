Family of violent bank robbers arrested in Spain

WITH a history of bank robbery, officers of the Guardia Civil kept a close watch on two brothers following three attacks on different banks in the towns of Belorado, Navarrete and Puente Viesgo.

As the investigation widened, officers established that the pair were being assisted by three other people and therefore made simultaneous raids on three different properties arresting all five.

Following the raids, officers discovered a gun with ammunition, a vehicle identified as being used in the robberies, disguises and cash believed to have come from some of the robberies.

The two brothers had a long history of violent robberies and had spent a considerable amount of time in prison according to the authorities.