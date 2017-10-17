Spain

WEATHER ALERTS: Rain in Spain, thunderstorms and plummeting temperatures too!

By Tuesday, 17 October 2017 09:59 0
AUTUMN'S HERE!: Rain, thunderstorms and plummeting temperatures forecast

THUNDERSTORMS, rain and falling temperatures will mark the arrival of autumn in Spain after an unseasonably hot and dry October.

The dramatic change in weather will aid the efforts of firefighters working to extinguish the wildfires that swept northern Spain and Portugal.

Rainfall of more than one litre per square metre is almost guaranteed across the western half of the Iberian peninsular today (Tuesday), according to Spain’s national met office AEMET.

The state weather service has also issued yellow severe weather warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain in the Cadiz, Huelva and Sevilla provinces of Andalucia.

By Wednesday it expects 10 litres per square metre in the north of Castilla y León, between 20 and 30 litres in southwest Galicia and between 30 and 40 litres in the north of Cáceres and Pyrenees.

Some rain may fall in the Bay of Biscay and the south-east of the Peninsula as well as in the Canary Islands.

AEMET have also forecast that temperatures will drop ‘noticably’, and by more than 10ºC  in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Valladolid registered a high temperature of 29ºC on Monday but will only see 16ºC on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday  the regions of  Almeria and Murcia will experience high coastal waters and storm force 7 winds with yellow severe weather alerts already in place.

