'Spectacular' car crash leaves one dead in Mallorca

A MAN has died in Mallorca after his rental car left a roundabout, plunged through railings and landed upside down on the MA-1 motorway some eight metres (26ft) below.

The accident, described by witnesses as 'spectacular' happened at the Santa Ponça exit (kilometre 13.9) of the motorway between Palma and Andtrax.

Emergency services found the body of the driver, a man aged between 30 and 40-years-old, a short distance from the overturned Mitsubishi rental vehicle.

He was certified dead at the scene.

Firemen, Guardia Civil, ambulance and Local Police all attended the accident.