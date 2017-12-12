Mallorca drug lab smashed

POLICE raided a Montuiri property and seized 221 fully-grown marihuana plants.

The sophisticated indoor operation made use of halogen lamps, dehumidifiers, and industrial air conditioners to grow the product.

Guardia Civil officers were tipped off by technicians from electricity company Endesa. They had detected an unusual amount of electricity being consumed at the seemingly normal house.

After acquiring evidence through a surveillance operation, police secured a search order from the local court.

In addition to seizing the drugs and equipment they made one arrest. The local man is charged with growing and preparing drugs for sale and electricity fraud.