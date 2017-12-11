Coast guard searches for man swept away by Storm Ana in Mallorca

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
MALLORCA’S coast guard has been searching for a man who was swept out to sea when storm Ana hit the Balearics.
According to reports, the man was fishing in Santa Ponça when he was hit by a wave and fell into the sea yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
A coast guard helicopter and boat have been searching for the man despite bad conditions due to Storm Ana.
Local Police are also searching for him by land.
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)