WATCH: Spanish firefighters release British man trapped in air-con duct

By Thursday, 09 November 2017 09:07 0
TRAPPED: Firemen release &#039;Kevin&#039; from the duct TRAPPED: Firemen release 'Kevin' from the duct You Tube / IB3 NOTÍCIES

A BRITISH man who was wedged-tight in a metal  air-conditioning duct in a clothes shop on the holiday island of Mallorca has been freed by firefighters.

Police were called to the shop in the capital Palma after a burglar alarm went off.

They eventually found the man stuck inside the narrow air-conditioning vent and calling for help.

Firefighters were called in to free him.

Video footage obtained by local TV station IB3 showed the man, who was referred to as 'Kevin' by officers, collapsing on the floor after he was extricated.

After a check-up at hospital his injuries were described as minor and he has been arrested by the National Police.

