Gang leader and ex-officer jailed in Mallorca drug bust

By Matthew Elliott Friday, 03 November 2017 15:51 0
A retired Guardia Civil officer was jailed for nine years for helping provide a Palma gypsy gang with a kilogram of heroin. 

The 51-year-old was living off his pension in La Jonquera, Girona, when he became involved with the gangsters from Palma’s notorious Son Banya slum, often dubbed the most dangerous neighbourhood in Spain.

The leader of the ‘El Forrito’ gang was sentenced to 10 and a half years for drug trafficking. Other gang members were called to testify as witnesses, but all claimed not to know the corrupt lawman. 

Four fingerprints of the former officer were found on a package containing a kilogram of heroin in Palma port six years ago.  

Police believe he acted as a middleman between the leader of El Forrito and Barcelona-based traffickers and personally supplied the heroin. The gang leader then shipped the heroin to Palma on a ferry from the Catalan capital, stashed in the boot of a Renault Clio. 

He was arrested the next day upon arrival at the port. But it took another two years for police to catch up with him. His fingerprints were checked when he was arrested in a domestic violence case and matched those found on the heroin package. 

He tried to argue that he might have touched the package in the course of duty, while stationed in a border town near France. But forensic experts proved that he had already retired when the prints were made. 

 
