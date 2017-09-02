WATCH: 12 Brits held in Magaluf drugs crackdown

A TOTAL of 14 people including 12 British nationals have been held in Palma de Mallorca accused of selling drugs to holidaymakers on Magaluf party strip Punta Ballena.

The arrests came after Spanish police swooped on 12 addresses in Palma and Calvia following a lengthy probe.

The sting, referred to by investigators as Operation Tatum, led to the seizure of 3.5 kilos of cocaine, 500 grammes of methamphetamine, hashish and €123,000 in cash.

Most of the cocaine was found in a car parked in a Palma garage, with more hidden inside a shoebox.

Detectives say that the group represents the largest network of drug dealers in the Punta Ballena area.

The drugs were allegedly brought to the island on private boats which went unnote¡iced among the thousands that visit Mallorca every summer.

They were then stored at different addresses in Palma and Calvia with smaller amounts transported to Magaluf on a daily basis.

The probe was launched on the back of Operation Daju, which saw five British and Spanish men arrested and five kilos of cocaine seized.

They were known to supply street dealers in Punta Ballena, while those currently in custody were selling to revellers in local nightclubs, some while selling entrance tickets on the doors.

A Guardia Civil statement confirmed that "of the 14 detainees, 13 were in Mallorca and one in Barcelona who was a link between the Netherlands and Palma, where the middlemen were based, while the ticketing staff distributed the substances to the customers."