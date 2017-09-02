Mallorca

WATCH: 12 Brits held in Magaluf drugs crackdown

By Saturday, 02 September 2017 21:26 0
WATCH: 12 Brits held in Magaluf drugs crackdown Guardia Civil

A TOTAL of 14 people including 12 British nationals have been held in Palma de Mallorca accused of selling drugs to holidaymakers on Magaluf party strip Punta Ballena.

The arrests came after Spanish police swooped on 12 addresses in Palma and Calvia following a lengthy probe.

The sting, referred to by investigators as Operation Tatum, led to the seizure of 3.5 kilos of cocaine, 500 grammes of methamphetamine, hashish and €123,000 in cash.

Most of the cocaine was found in a car parked in a Palma garage, with more hidden inside a shoebox.

Detectives say that the group represents the largest network of drug dealers in the Punta Ballena area.

2017 09 02 Op Tatum Baleares 02

The drugs were allegedly brought to the island on private boats which went unnote¡iced among the thousands that visit Mallorca every summer.

They were then stored at different addresses in Palma and Calvia with smaller amounts transported to Magaluf on a daily basis.

The probe was launched on the back of Operation Daju, which saw five British and Spanish men arrested and five kilos of cocaine seized.

They were known to supply street dealers in Punta Ballena, while those currently in custody were selling to revellers in local nightclubs, some while selling entrance tickets on the doors.

A Guardia Civil statement confirmed that "of the 14 detainees, 13 were in Mallorca and one in Barcelona who was a link between the Netherlands and Palma, where the middlemen were based, while the ticketing staff distributed the substances to the customers."

Tags
« Balearic council doubles tourist tax in €120 million scheme

Related items

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are bollards and other security measures used in Spain enough to prevent future terror attacks?

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From Twitter Web Client
#TunnelVision in #Benidorm https://t.co/5ZwhiKu0Yb
About 1 day ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Chaos in #LaVuelta2017 #Antequera https://t.co/2JXbynlQwk
About 2 days ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Bull charges into a bar in #Spain. #Cuenca https://t.co/R32Tj3lzid
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish airports to be hit by 25 days of strikes as unions announce dates

Teenagers catch rabies after having sex with a donkey

Devil of a heatwave to sweep Spain with 70 severe weather alerts issued

Kirsty Maxwell Benidorm balcony death: Woman 'tried to clamber down side of hotel'

Alicante airport security staff threaten strikes

WATCH: Brits in the sun laid bare in The Secret Life of the Holiday Resort

WATCH: Group of seven attack man outside Costa Blanca bar

WATCH: Floods and lightning storms hit Marina Alta, toppling fair rides and devouring beaches

Taxi strike spreads throughout Malaga province leaving thousands stranded