Mallorca

Balearic council double tourist tax in €120 million scheme

By Friday, 01 September 2017 16:55 0
Balearic council double tourist tax in €120 million scheme

THE Balearic Islands are to double tourist taxes from January 1 2018.

Holidaymakers will pay an average of €3 per day during next year’s summer season, with the fee rising to €4 in city and five-star hotels, while campers must pay €1 per day.

The regional council claim that the hike will generate up to €120 million after 2.4 million tourists flocked to the islands in July this year alone, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

“There is no argument against this necessary measure,” confirmed tourism councillor Biel Barcelo.

Officials said that the extra cash will be used for environmental projects and to help deal with the huge influx of summer visitors following a backlash against mass tourism from permanent residents.

The levy is to be imposed on anyone aged 16 or over staying overnight or arriving on a cruise ship, including Spanish nationals, although the price will be halved during the low season from November to April.

Some opposition parties and local business owners reacted furiously to the decision, however.

Carmen Planas, president of the Balearic Federation of Business Associations said that the measure “represents a cutback of the Balearic Islands’ competitiveness as a tourist destination, referring to it as “a strategic mistake.”

Biel Company, regional head of the Popular Party, claimed that the council have a “phobia against tourism.”

The news comes after tourism figures for July broke all records, with Spain receiving 10.51 million visitors compared with the previous high of 10.02 million set in August 2016.

Tags
« Armed gang who snatched €10 million snared by Mallorca police

Related items

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are bollards and other security measures used in Spain enough to prevent future terror attacks?

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#TunnelVision in #Benidorm https://t.co/5ZwhiKu0Yb
About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Chaos in #LaVuelta2017 #Antequera https://t.co/2JXbynlQwk
About 9 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Bull charges into a bar in #Spain. #Cuenca https://t.co/R32Tj3lzid
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish airports to be hit by 25 days of strikes as unions announce dates

Teenagers catch rabies after having sex with a donkey

Devil of a heatwave to sweep Spain with 70 severe weather alerts issued

Kirsty Maxwell Benidorm balcony death: Woman 'tried to clamber down side of hotel'

Alicante airport security staff threaten strikes

WATCH: Brits in the sun laid bare in The Secret Life of the Holiday Resort

WATCH: Group of seven attack man outside Costa Blanca bar

WATCH: Floods and lightning storms hit Marina Alta, toppling fair rides and devouring beaches

Taxi strike spreads throughout Malaga province leaving thousands stranded