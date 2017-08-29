Terror alert in Mallorca is FALSE, according to Guardia Civil

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Calle Moscatel 10, Poligono Ind. Arroyo de la Miel, 29631 Benalmadena, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 952 561 245
A MESSAGE being spread on social media claiming Mallorca is on alert for an imminent terror attack is false, according to the Guardia Civil.
The policing body, making light of the situation, posted on Twitter a screenshot of the fake alert and said the people who created the alert just wanted to “empty Mallorca to enjoy its paradise.”
The message says that a friend from the Guardia Civil warned of “an imminent terrorist attack in Mallorca.”
Hoy los #TontosDelBulo?quieren vaciar #Mallorca y quedarse ese paraiso⛱️para ellos solitos difundiendo este #WhatsApp#ESFALSO#NoLoReenvíes pic.twitter.com/fcedheM4XQ— Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) August 29, 2017
Aug 17, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Aug 15, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Aug 14, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)