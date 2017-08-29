Mallorca

Terror alert in Mallorca is FALSE, according to Guardia Civil

By Tuesday, 29 August 2017 17:39 0
Terror alert in Mallorca is FALSE, according to Guardia Civil

A MESSAGE being spread on social media claiming Mallorca is on alert for an imminent terror attack is false, according to the Guardia Civil.

The policing body, making light of the situation, posted on Twitter a screenshot of the fake alert and said the people who created the alert just wanted to “empty Mallorca to enjoy its paradise.”

The message says that a friend from the Guardia Civil warned of “an imminent terrorist attack in Mallorca.”

Tags
« Beach lifeguards threatened by angry surfers in Mallorca

Related items

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should horses be bred for food as they are in areas such as Valencia?

Create Mallorca Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Mallorca? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#JoseBernal is out and #AngelesMuñoz is back in as Mayor of #Marbella. #PSOE #PP #OSP #MocionMarbella https://t.co/wgEQqwBTV9
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Banksy asked to go to a town in #Spain. #Ferrol #Velazquez https://t.co/5RHKoxi4it
About 1 day ago
From Twitter Web Client
Will you be going to the #Tomatina2017 ?? 🍅🍅🍅 https://t.co/t8NkwH9n5L
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Devil of a heatwave to sweep Spain with 70 severe weather alerts issued

Teenagers catch rabies after having sex with a donkey

Spanish airports to be hit by 25 days of strikes as unions announce dates

Kirsty Maxwell Benidorm balcony death: Woman 'tried to clamber down side of hotel'

WATCH: Brits in the sun laid bare in The Secret Life of the Holiday Resort

Alicante airport security staff threaten strikes

WATCH: Group of seven attack man outside Costa Blanca bar

WATCH: Floods and lightning storms hit Marina Alta, toppling fair rides and devouring beaches

Taxi strike spreads throughout Malaga province leaving thousands stranded