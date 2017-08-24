Mallorca

Beach lifeguards threatened by angry surfers in Mallorca

Thursday, 24 August 2017
The delightful setting of Playa de Muro The delightful setting of Playa de Muro Pixabay

LIFEGUARDS on the beach at Playa de Muro spotted a person on a surfboard causing a nuisance to swimmers and indicated that they should return to shore.

Not only were they ignored but when the woman and her friend did get out of the water they started to insult the lifeguards and threatened them with assault, even pushing the officials.

Officers from the Local Police were called and whilst the two denied doing anything wrong, they continued to insult the officials and threaten them.

If it goes to court, those involved could be fined up to €3,000.

