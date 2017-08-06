Mallorca

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson admitted to Mallorca hospital with pneumonia

By Sunday, 06 August 2017 13:36 0
JEREMY CLARKSON, controversial TV presenter and newspaper columnist, has been admitted to a hospital in Mallorca, where he is being treated for pneumonia.

The co-host of the Amazon Prime  TV series ‘The Grand Tour;’ with Richard Hammond and James May, show fell ill while holidaying on the Spanish island.

Clarkson, 57, posted a photo on Instagram of tubes in his arm and hospital identity tags around his wrist, with the caption: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: "Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia."

