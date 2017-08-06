TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson admitted to Mallorca hospital with pneumonia

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Calle Moscatel 10, Poligono Ind. Arroyo de la Miel, 29631 Benalmadena, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
JEREMY CLARKSON, controversial TV presenter and newspaper columnist, has been admitted to a hospital in Mallorca, where he is being treated for pneumonia.
The co-host of the Amazon Prime TV series ‘The Grand Tour;’ with Richard Hammond and James May, show fell ill while holidaying on the Spanish island.
Clarkson, 57, posted a photo on Instagram of tubes in his arm and hospital identity tags around his wrist, with the caption: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."
A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: "Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia."
